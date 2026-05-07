KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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Kansas City International Airport is hiring to meet demand as the city prepares to welcome around 650,000 people for the World Cup, now 40 days away from the first match in Kansas City.

The airport hosted a job fair Thursday for terminal concessions — hiring more than 30 people on the spot.

KSHB 41 KCI hiring for world cup

Positions range from baristas and servers to back-of-house roles. Requirements include passing a TSA background check and having two forms of valid ID.

Camille Allen, a new hire at the airport who helps out United Airlines, said the influx of visitors will require a full team effort.

"We are preparing for more people, the planes and things to be packed. So, there's going to be a lot of people not knowing where to go," Allen said.

Kansas City airport ramps up hiring ahead of World Cup with 650,000 visitors expected

Allen said she is ready for the challenge.

"We are going to have a lot of people with smiles on their faces helping people get to where they need to go," she said.

She also put the moment in perspective.

"I think it's going to be great. I think it's going to be one of the biggest opportunities since the NFL draft," Allen shared.

Marsha Chesmore, general manager of Vantage Group, said the scale of staffing for this event is unprecedented.

"From what I understand, no," Chesmore said when asked whether the airport had ever staffed for an event of this scale.

Margaret Paul attended Thursday's job fair looking for a summer job and a chance to be part of something historic.

"I'm pretty excited, but I'm nervous too," Paul said.

She added that the experience of meeting visitors from around the world is part of the appeal.

"It's going to be really fun seeing people from different states and countries," Pail said.

Opportunities are still available at the airport.

KSHB 41 KCI hiring for world cup

To apply for a concession job at KCI, apply directly through Vantage Airport Group, which manages retail and food and beverage operations.

Key requirements include being at least 18 years old, passing a background check and having flexible availability for weekends and nights.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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