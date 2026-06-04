KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Businesses part of the Open Doors! Grant Program, which supports local businesses filling vacant storefronts ahead of the World Cup, have started to open.

Kansas City businesses filling vacant storefronts open ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026

Morgan Irvin still gets the same feeling every time she opens her business, Boxx Decor Co.

"Every day I come and put my key in that keyhole. I walk in and look again like, 'Wow,'" Irvin said.

KSHB 41 Morgan Irvin

She's one of several new business owners filling vacant spaces in Kansas City's historic 18th and Vine District.

The program offered spaces for six months, meaning the businesses will remain in the neighborhood even after the World Cup ends.

I first met Irvin days before she got the keys to her new space in April.

Jackson County Mom of 6 kids, local entrepreneur gets city grant to open her first storefront Braden Bates

"Being able to afford this space, they made it affordable for me to bring my dream to life, and I like I'm so indebted and grateful for it," Irvin said.

She leads a busy life as an entrepreneur and mom of 6. The opportunity did not come without hard work.

"This thing really doesn't happen overnight," Irvin said. "I have no excuses. This is, there's nothing you can't do."

Next door, Justin Boudreaux filled an adjacent space with his clothing brand, Grind LLC, which operated online for 15 years. Having a physical location carries a different kind of meaning.

"Seeing that it actually came to life and then I was selected, I was kind of shocked," Boudreaux said. "It makes me like just feel like I'm living in purpose."

KSHB 41 Justin Boudreaux

For Boudreaux, the location itself is part of the appeal.

"Being in the district, it just aligns with my brand completely," Boudreaux said.

Both business owners say they are embracing this new chapter and filling a void in the historic neighborhood, home to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and its renowned jazz clubs.

"I'm super excited. I'm hoping I get to stay down here longer," Irvin said.

The Open Doors! Program awarded 22 businesses to fill vacant spaces in Crossroads, 18th & Vine, River Market, Midtown, and Westport.

This is a pilot program for the city that is considering long-term solutions to pair vacant spaces with businesses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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