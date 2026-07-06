KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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Hispanic-owned businesses along Southwest Boulevard hoped the 2026 FIFA World Cup would bring a much-needed economic boost after months of construction. But some owners say the surge they anticipated has yet to be seen.

Kansas City businesses hit by construction say World Cup crowds haven’t boosted sales

Last year, KSHB 41 highlighted major infrastructure projects along Southwest Boulevard aimed at improving safety and addressing long-standing concerns in the Westside neighborhood.

Flooding and a high number of crashes were among the issues driving the need for improvements. Records obtained by KSHB 41 show 275 crashes were reported along Southwest Boulevard between 2020 and 2024.

Additionally, a water main installed in 1887 was found to need replacement. Councilman Crispin Rea (4th District At-Large) said the aging infrastructure contributed to persistent flooding concerns in the area.

“We haven’t made meaningful investments in Southwest Boulevard for several decades, so these improvements were long overdue,” Rea said. “The sidewalks were in disrepair, the street was in bad shape and the underground infrastructure needed work. This was an opportunity to upgrade all of that, beautify the corridor and improve access for small businesses.”

KSHB 41 Southwest Boulevard

According to the city, the project is now substantially complete. Improvements include reduced traffic lanes, new bike lanes, upgraded crosswalks and the ongoing replacement of the water main.

A ceremony to celebrate the completion of multiple infrastructure projects in the Westside was held last month, including the unveiling of the “Las Tarascas” Statue Plaza.

City officials said water line replacement work has temporarily paused and is expected to resume after the World Cup from 25th Street south to State Line, likely around August.

“I think the project has slowed traffic down tremendously, and that was a big deal for us because people used to fly through here,” said Teresa Grado, owner of Lilly's Cantina. “ A lot of our customers who saw the boulevard before, during and after construction have told us they’ve noticed a real turnaround. The frustrating part was just getting through the construction phase to get here.”

KSHB 41 Lilly's Cantina

Lilly's Cantina is one of many businesses that remained open throughout construction despite reduced access, detours and declining customer traffic. Now, with Kansas City set to soon wrap up World Cup events, Grado and other business owners say the financial recovery they anticipated has yet to materialize.

“There’s no increase. We haven’t had a decrease, so I’m cool with that, but most of my regulars told me before FIFA came that they wouldn’t come in because it would be too much of a traffic jam and there’d be too many people, and that’s just not the case,” Grado said. “We have had our visitors, and we’ve loved every single one of them. They loved us as well. You know what, I’ve made it this far. Am I upset that they blew smoke up some of us? Yes. But what can you do? You just keep pushing."

In recent weeks, Grado and her staff have been picking up trash and preparing storefronts in hopes of attracting visitors.

“It’s been hard,” Grado said. “I’ll continue to do my part, and I hope my neighbors will continue trying to clean up what we can and do what we’re able to do.”

KSHB 41 Olivia Garcia

A couple of doors down at Acosta’s Taqueria, workers power washed walls and painted over graffiti on planters ahead of the tournament.

“All the graffiti, the trash outside and in our planters, all that contributes to [people] simply not being drawn to this area," said Olivia Garcia, owner of Acosta's.

Grado and Garcia say graffiti returned quickly, and trash remains a persistent concern.

“We have people still getting on our roof,” Grado said. “They broke our gutters, and it’s just been a mess.”

The city installed 17 new trash bins along Southwest Boulevard as part of the project improvements, though many have since been vandalized. Rea acknowledged graffiti remains an ongoing issue.

KSHB 41 Southwest Boulevard graffiti

“It’s an ongoing challenge in an urban environment,” Rea said. “But overall, I think the beautification now underway with landscaping and everything along Southwest Boulevard is going to make a big difference.”

To help businesses struggling with slow sales, Rea organized “cash mobs” to bring customers to local restaurants and shops during the tournament.

“My expectation is that now that we are out of the group stage, there are fewer games and fewer teams, so fans might be inclined to stay in a location longer,” Rea said.

KSHB 41 Crispin Rea

Rea also helped introduce a resolution that directs the city manager to establish criteria for a potential small business interruption fund. The proposal would help businesses impacted by future city construction projects through temporary financial assistance.

The resolution passed last week.

Meanwhile, business owners say they remain hopeful visitors will continue exploring Southwest Boulevard beyond the World Cup.

“All I want you to feel is at home,” Grado said. “Because on the Westside, if you visit anywhere here, we’re going to welcome you and love you.”

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