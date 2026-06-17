Kansas City businesses ride wave of World Cup excitement

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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The first of six World Cup matches in Kansas City brought more than just international soccer energy. Many businesses were laser-focused on what the event means for their bottom line.

KC Businesses Ride the Wave of World Cup Excitement

On Southwest Boulevard, traffic slowed as fans draped in Argentina’s blue and white created a fiesta of music, chants and celebration. For some, it’s personal.

“We are just so happy,” said Dulcinea Herrera, owner of Café Corazón. “We try to represent Argentina because that’s my mom’s heritage.”

KSHB 41 Dulcinea Herrera

The scene outside the café's front door Monday was as good for business as it was for community spirit. Herrera successfully planned a banderazo outside her coffee shop, drawing international visitors and locals under one roof.

“It’s amazing being with all these people,” Herrera said. “Being able to experience a banderazo and cultura Argentina right here is unforgettable.”

In the South Plaza, eggtc. has been serving Kansas City locals and visitors for nearly two decades. Bartender Katelyn Jamison acknowledged this week feels different.

“We do tend to see a lot of visitors,” she said. “We’ve already heard languages you don’t normally hear. Just yesterday, there was a family from Paris.”

KSHB 41 Katelyn Jamison

While it’s still early to measure the exact impact the World Cup will have on her restaurant, Jamison says big events don’t always translate to packed tables.

“We remember the [2023] NFL Draft. It didn’t add much for us,” she recalled. “We’re not quite sure yet what kind of waves of guests we’ll have.”

KSHB 41 eggtc.

No matter the turnout, eggtc.'s team is ready to deliver trademark hospitality.

Before Tuesday's match, a small wave of Argentina fans made their way to the restaurant, eager to support local.

KSHB 41 Steve Johnson

“Local businesses are the foundation of a community, of a country. I love it," said visitor Steve Johnson.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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