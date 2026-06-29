KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

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Up next on the World Cup stage in Kansas City is the Colombia vs. Ghana Round of 32 match on Friday.

President of the Colombian Cultural Association Orlando Gutierrez estimates around 10,000 Colombians call the City of Fountains home, and he expects hundreds of Colombians to arrive in Kansas City by land and air in the coming days.

Kansas City Colombian community to rally together ahead of Round of 32 World Cup match

Gutierrez played soccer throughout his childhood in Colombia, in college in the United States and in adult leagues in Kansas City.

“I was a goalkeeper, so there was a time I was very competitive, bossy and I would scream a lot on the field," Gutierrez said.

The former goalie keeps that energy as he watches Colombia in the World Cup on television.

“You scream a lot, and you yell at people because they can’t hear you through the TV," he said.

Orlando Gutierrez

Last week, Gutierrez joined the Dutch in wearing orange in the stands of Kansas City Stadium. He adopted the Clockwork Orange for the Tunisia vs. Netherlands game.

He wants Kansas City to adopt his team on Friday.

“It would be my dream that half the people that come out on Friday are non-Colombians, because then we get to have them experience that alongside us," Gutierrez said.

As the president of the Colombian Cultural Association, Gutierrez is in the best position to share his Colombian pride.

Jason Gould/KSHB Orlando Gutierrez

“My role is to help lead a group of really dedicated and passionate people whose mission is to help the Kansas City community learn more about Colombia and what Colombia is about," he said.

As a longtime Kansas City resident, Gutierrez gets to share his Midwest pride, too.

“We want to rally one another, but more importantly, we want to rally the team and show them they have support behind them," he said. "Even if they’re in little Kansas City, the Colombians are here, and we’re here to support.”

Gutierrez will be watching the Colombia vs. Ghana game from the stands at Kansas City Stadium, but Kansas Citians can join other Colombians at Mill Creek Park on Thursday at 6 p.m. for a rally before the match.

KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker also reached out to the Ghanaians of Greater Kansas City. The group has yet to share its plans for the match.

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