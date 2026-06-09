KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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A proposal from Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas would close a “loophole” in how Kansas City, Missouri, collects a fee on rental cars.

Currently, traditional rental car companies pay a $4 fee per car per day, when cars are rented for fewer than 90 consecutive days. The city said in fiscal year 2026, the fee generated $9.4 million.

Money from this fee pays for the T-Mobile Center and funds Visit KC.

Kansas City considers closing ‘loophole’ on rental car fee as World Cup attracts visitors

Platforms or apps that allow for peer-to-peer rentals do not pay the fee.

“The classic, if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it must be,” Lucas said. “We’re making sure we’re consistent with everybody who’s renting cars in Kansas City as a model of fair business.’

Jason Gould/KSHB Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas wants to pass a resolution before the World Cup ends so the city can benefit from a predicted increase in car rentals.

Turo is the industry-leading platform for peer-to-peer car rentals. It operates a lot like Airbnb. Car owners create an account, then offer their car for rent. Other users pay them to borrow the car.

Blake Jennings started renting his car on Turo more than three years ago. He now manages about 50 rentals on the app for other owners as B&KJ Rentals.

He wants more information about the mayor’s proposal, but worries the fees will hurt owners like him.

“If that’s something they want to charge Turo, specifically, I get it. But as hosts, we’re small business owners,” Jennings said. “There’s only so much meat on the table.”

Jason Grould/KSHB Blake Jennings runs B&KJ Rentals, a car rental company, on the peer-to-peer platform Turo.

A Turo spokesperson said it has not yet received any information from the city about its plan.

“However, we look forward to building a positive working relationship as Turo’s popularity continues to grow in the Kansas City area," a spokesperson said. “Turo believes regulations should be designed to promote a level playing field between local car sharing hosts and traditional car rental companies. Any local tax policy conversations should account for the unique regulatory and tax advantages that traditional rental companies already receive under existing state and city law.”

A committee of city council members will review Resolution 260499 later this month.

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