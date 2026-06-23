KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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Argentina's soccer superstar Lionel Messi set the record for the most goals in FIFA World Cup history on Monday, and fans in Kansas City said they weren't surprised.

Kansas City fans react after Argentina's Lionel Messi sets World Cup scoring record

Lucas Orozco, a Kansas City resident whose family is from Mexico, said he found himself rooting for Messi even as he continues to cheer for Mexico's squad.

"Messi, I recognize greatness when I see it," Orozco said.

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Orozco said Messi's ability on the field is unlike anything he has seen.

"He just looks at the ball and can take it and score. I mean, it's just effortless," he said.

For Leo Berrones, whose parents are from Ecuador and who traveled to Kansas City from North Carolina for the Ecuador game, watching Messi was a turning point.

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"That just taught me to never give up and to keep going."

Bryan Gonzalo Bautista, who lives in Kansas City and is originally from Guatemala, said what he admires most about Messi is his character off the field.

"What I like most about him is his humility," Bautista said.

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During the World Cup, Bautista said he feels like an Argentine.

Messi ranks in Bautista's top three favorite people — behind only his parents.

"My mom, my dad, and him," he said

Bautista said watching Messi play is the most beautiful experience of his life.

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Thomas Sang, who was born and raised in Kansas City, said there is no debate about where Messi stands in the sport's history.

"He's been the greatest player of all time — comparing him to players like Cristiano Ronaldo," he said.

Herman Anda traveled to Kansas City from Ecuador watch his country's game. Anda's girlfriend is from Argentina.

Anda said he is happy about the milestone Messi reached Monday.

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"I'm happy about the historic record Messi broke today, becoming the national team's — and the World Cup's — all-time leading scorer," he said.

He said Messi's presence on the field goes beyond the game itself.

"Watching him play simply makes your life happier," Herman said.

Not every fan in a Messi jersey on Monday was ready to declare him the best. When asked if he liked Messi, one fan said he did — kind of.

"Because I like Ronaldo, too," Jose Miguel said.

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Kansas City could still see Messi play another match at the World Cup.

Argentina is in contention for a quarterfinal match in Kansas City.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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