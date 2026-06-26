KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City was flooded with a waves of orange on Thursday for the highly anticipated Netherlands vs. Tunisia World Cup match.

Kansas City hosts thousands for Netherlands vs. Tunisia game, celebrating across cultures

The entire day was filled with celebrations from the Oranje walk, fans filing into FIFA Fan Fest and watching Ecuador win against Germany.

The KC Live area filled up with fans for the USA vs. Turkey game.

Turkey defeated the U.S. 3-2 in its final group stage match of the FIFA World Cup 26.

The entertainment district was packed wall to wall on Thursday night, cheering on Team USA. Kansas City has been just as excited to welcome Argentina, Ecuador, Curacao, Algeria, Tunisa and the Netherlands for their group stage matches in the metro.

Over the last two weeks, Kansas City has turned green, yellow, blue and on Thursday, orange.

“Go Dutchies, come on!” Netherlands fan Roel VanHoogsteraten said.

The city has fully embraced what it means to be the soccer capital of the United States.

“It’s hard to put into words, honestly,” TAPS on Main co-owner Grant Tower said. “This isn’t something we’ll ever see again in this city and we’ll never see anything like it.”

Those who are visiting are getting to know Midwestern hospitality.

“We are having a really beautiful time,” VanHoogsteraten said. “99.99% of people are good once you realize we are all really the same.”

Kansas City has celebrated across language barriers with the people from countries who have come to play and visit.

“Look at the culture, the environment, it’s beautiful,” Ecuador fan Julian Mancero said. “This is something really special.”

If you head to Kansas City’s downtown district on a match day, you’ll find people dancing in circles, coming together and celebrating the beautiful game.

“That’s the way it should be,” Kansas City resident Stephanie Grgas said. “Everybody’s united and having a great time.”

The only downfall? We’re almost at the halfway point for the World Cup.

“I’m going to miss it when it’s gone,” Kansas City resident Joel Camper said. “We have 39 days of it and I’ve enjoyed every day so far. I don’t want it to leave.”

Kansas City will host its next match on Saturday when Algeria and Austria will meet on the pitch.