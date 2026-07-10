'Kansas City is on the map': KC2026 leaders reflect on hosting 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three of the leaders of the effort to bring the World Cup to Kansas City said Friday they were proud of the effort the people around the metro put into making KC's FIFA World Cup 26 a rousing success.

The numbers reveal the success of the effort, which remains ongoing as the city gets ready to host Argentina vs Switzerland in a quarterfinal match Saturday at Kansas City Stadium.

"It was really extraordinary," Pam Kramer, CEO of KC20026, said of the work to bring and then host the World Cup.

KC2026 officials talk impact of World Cup in Kansas City

Kramer said more than 310,000 fans have come to FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City through Thursday, July 9, with more expected this weekend.

Nearly 200,000 fans have used the KC Connect transportation service to get around the city and to the stadium during the last six weeks.

Kramer praised the work of Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Sporting KC Owner Cliff Illig.

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“This was built on the shoulders of Cliff and Clark,” Kramer said at a press conference at KC House on the County Club Plaza. “They’ve been the muscle behind this for 10 years."

Illig said Kansas City has shown very, very well in the FIFA World Cup. He also said more kids are playing soccer and the area is now a soccer destination.

Illig also recognized the hard work of Kramer and her team to put on such a massive event.

“They were sweating the details, security and managed down to the small details,” he said.

No other area had four base camps for teams in the tournament.

'Kansas City is on the map': Kansas City Chiefs Chairman, CEO Clark Hunt on World Cup 2026

Illig also emphasized how Kansas City will be a soccer destination going forward, showcasing how KC hosts people and how we emphasize the sport.

Hunt said that it has been a pleasure to work with Illig on the project, and that Illig and Kramer needed to be congratulated on their work.

“It’s hard to believe we’re at the end of this journey," Hunt said.

He also said he attended matches at many World Cup venues and fans, FIFA, all mentioned how special what was going on in Kansas City.

Hunt's father, legendary sports franchise owner Lamar Hunt, brought professional soccer to Kansas City, including the Kansas City Wizards.

"We won’t just be known for our central location but for how we treated people, our fan fest experience, experience at Arrowhead,” Clark Hunt said. “This is our opportunity on the international stage and we’ve not missed seizing the moment. People around the world will think of KC as a great place to watch sporting events - now including soccer.

Clark Hunt said he would be thinking about his father during Saturday’s match.

“Nothing would have made him more happy than Kansas City serving as the centerpiece to a World Cup in 2026,” Clark Hunt said.

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