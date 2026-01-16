Kansas City lands flights from Argentina during FIFA 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Argentinian Airline Aerolíneas will offer four nonstop flights between Kansas City and Buenos Aires for soccer fans attending the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

The Argentinian Men’s National Soccer team, which won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will start its title defense on June 16 against Algeria at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

To help fans get to the match, Aerolíneas will offer two flights on June 14 and June 15 from Ministro Pistarini/Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires to Kansas City International Airport.

Two return flights to Argentina would leave Kansas City on June 17.

“The Kansas City Aviation Department is excited to welcome those flights and any others bringing World Cup visitors to Kansas City this summer,” KCMO Aviation Department spokesperson Jackson Overstreet said Friday.

The airline is also offering special World Cup flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport later in June for Argentina’s group stage matches at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium).

“We offer direct flights from Buenos Aires to Dallas and Kansas City, host cities for the group stage, designed so you can travel and be part of the fan base,” the airline said on its website announcing the flights .

In addition to hosting Argentina on June 16, Kansas City has been rumored to be on the short list to serve as a “base camp” for several top countries playing in the World Cup, including Argentina.

The Kansas City area is offering three sites - Sporting KC’s Compass Minerals National Performance Center in Kansas City, Kansas, KC Current’s facilities in Riverside, Missouri, and Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence - as possible base camps.

Last week, KC2026 organizers said counties would start to announce base camp locations by the end of the month.

