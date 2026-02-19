Kansas City leaders meet to discuss federal funding for World Cup security

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Federal, state and Kansas City-area leaders met to discuss security funding for this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026.

Leaders called a news conference for 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the funding.

Last fall, federal lawmakers earmarked $625 million in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to help states and cities prepare for security challenges during the World Cup.

An additional $500 million in the OBBBA was earmarked for “counter-unmanned aircraft systems” to help local, state and other agencies address airspace risks from unauthorized drones.

The Kansas City area is poised to be one of the busiest host cities during the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to hosting six matches at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium), the region is poised to serve as a base camp home for as many as four countries, including Argentina, England and the Netherlands.

To help fans take in the experience, KC2026 is also coordinating the FIFA Kansas City Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. The Fan Festival is set to open for at least 18 days between June 11 and July 11.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

