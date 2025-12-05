Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News2026 FIFA World Cup

Actions

Kansas City learns pool of possible countries to play FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

World Cup Draw Watch Party.JPEG
Charlie Keegan/KSHB
Fans gathered for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw Watch Party on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, at the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri.
World Cup Draw Watch Party.JPEG
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans across Kansas City now have a better of idea of which countries might play in Kansas City in FIFA World Cup 2026 next June and July.

FIFA held its Final Draw event Friday at the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington D.C.

RELATED | Understanding FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw

Kansas City will host four group stage matches on June 16, 20, 25 and 27.

  • The match on Tuesday, June 16, will feature two of the following countries from Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria and Jordan.
  • The match on Saturday, June 20, will feature two of the following countries from Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao
  • The match on Thursday, June 25, will feature two of the following countries from Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and the winner of a European playoff between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania
  • The match on Saturday, June 27, will feature two of the following countries from Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria and Jordan.

We have to wait until Saturday to learn which specific teams will play in the four matches.

Kansas City is also set to host a Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, and a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, July 7.

Final groups
Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Playoff D
Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA Playoff A
Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti
Group D: United States, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Playoff C
Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao
Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Playoff B
Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand
Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde
Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA 2
Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan
Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, FIFA 1
Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

If Italy makes the World Cup, it would open against host Canada in Group B.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025