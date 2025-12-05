Kansas City learns pool of possible countries to play FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans across Kansas City now have a better of idea of which countries might play in Kansas City in FIFA World Cup 2026 next June and July.

FIFA held its Final Draw event Friday at the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center in Washington D.C.

Kansas City will host four group stage matches on June 16, 20, 25 and 27.



The match on Tuesday, June 16, will feature two of the following countries from Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria and Jordan.

The match on Saturday, June 20, will feature two of the following countries from Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Côte d'Ivoire, Curaçao

The match on Thursday, June 25, will feature two of the following countries from Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia and the winner of a European playoff between Ukraine, Sweden, Poland and Albania

The match on Saturday, June 27, will feature two of the following countries from Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria and Jordan.

We have to wait until Saturday to learn which specific teams will play in the four matches.

Kansas City is also set to host a Round of 32 match on Friday, July 3, and a quarterfinal match on Tuesday, July 7.

Possible games in Kansas City (we won't know until tomorrow), but we know this much ...

• June 16: Argentina vs Algeria -OR- Austria vs Jordan



• June 20: Germany vs Ivory Coast -OR- Ecuador vs Curacao



• June 25: Tunisia vs Netherlands -OR- Japan vs UEFA B playoff winner — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 5, 2025

Final groups

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, UEFA Playoff D

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, UEFA Playoff A

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: United States, Australia, Paraguay, UEFA Playoff C

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, UEFA Playoff B

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA 2

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, FIFA 1

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

If Italy makes the World Cup, it would open against host Canada in Group B.

