KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration and covers stories about the World Cup. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

E-Z Pedicabs is expanding operations and hiring drivers as Kansas City prepares to host hundreds of thousands of visitors for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The eco-friendly transportation company, founded in March 2024, offers tours and rides through downtown Kansas City.

Kansas City pedicab company gears up for World Cup crowds

"I'm really excited to see visitors from different countries all over the world, but also to showcase the beauty of Kansas City," said Atticus Sloan, co-founder and operator of E-Z Pedicabs.

Sloan says the pedicabs can navigate through alleyways and bypass traffic, construction and other obstacles that might slow down cars. Drivers work late into the night, sometimes until 3 a.m. on weekends.

KSHB

"We can be nimble, and we can travel through alleyways to avoid traffic or stops," Sloan said while riding through the city. "We can bypass a lot of construction or other things that might slow down cars."

Co-founder Mark Manning said the World Cup will bring significant opportunities for the business.

"It's going to mean a lot more foot traffic, more demand and more people going to different places," Manning said.

KSHB

The company is actively hiring drivers and working with venues to prepare for the influx of visitors. Manning said their local expertise sets them apart from other transportation options.

"Our knowledge of the city is really unmatched," Manning said. "It's a much more intimate experience than you could really get with any other mode of transportation."

KSHB

Beyond transportation, E-Z Pedicabs offers sightseeing and mural tours, highlighting Kansas City's art scene, particularly in the Crossroads Arts District, where they're centrally located.

The company also generates revenue through mobile advertising partnerships. MADE MOBB is one of the local businesses with its branding displayed on the glowing exterior of the pedicabs.

"All eyes are going to be on the pedicab, so we want to put some MADE MOBB branding on there," said Jesse Phouangphet, of MADE MOBB. "It's glowing, it's music, it looks like a fun time."

KSHB

Phouangphet said the World Cup represents a major opportunity for Kansas City's small business community.

"A mutual win-win kind of relationship, right?" Phouangphet said. "Kansas City is very built on support each other, support small businesses and collaboration."

KSHB

Manning said the joy the pedicabs bring to riders motivates the business.

"Everybody who gets on is smiling when they get off," Manning said. "It's such a privilege to be able to do this and share the city, not only with people who are visiting, but also with locals."

KSHB

Sloan said the company is focused on growing alongside Kansas City as it prepares to host one of the world's biggest sporting events.

"Just trying to grow with the city," Sloan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—