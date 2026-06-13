Kansas City police investigate possible equipment theft from England vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, said Friday night they are investigating the possible theft of equipment from a Team England vehicle.

A KCPD spokesperson said officers are investigating the possible theft after a team vehicle arrived in Kansas City, with items missing Friday.

A spokesperson for Team England told KSHB 41’s Fernanda Silva that they had no information to share.

The Daily Mail reported the theft involved cleats and other equipment that was in route to Kansas City from Florida.

England is set to arrive on Saturday to its Kansas City base camp for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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