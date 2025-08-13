Kansas City prepares for international fans whose visa requirements vary for 2026 World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year from now, Kansas City is expecting to welcome 650,000 visitors, with most of them coming from other countries.

KC prepares for international fans whose visa requirements vary for World Cup

Some visitors won't need a visa to come here, while others will have to go through a visa application process that can take months.

Lucas Tornelli Zegaib was in Qatar three years ago.

Zegaib is from Brazil, and he plans to come to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup..

“There's no chance I won't be there; at least one game – it is impossible to miss it,” he said in an interview in Portuguese, his native language.

“They don't understand the magnitude of a World Cup,” Zegaib added.

Because he obtained a visa years ago when he traveled to a Disney theme park with his sister, he won’t need to go through the hassle of getting a new one.

It's a process that can take months.

“I didn’t even think about the World Cup at the time I got the visa," Zegaib said. "It just happened."

Brazil is one of 13 teams that have already qualified for the competition, along with the three host countries.

The US has different entry requirements for the qualified countries:

Visa Waiver Program (VWP): Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and Australia (require ESTA).

Requires Visa: Argentina, Uzbekistan, Jordan, Ecuador, and Brazil.

But one of the qualified countries is under a travel ban — Iran.

Tirdad Daei is a volunteer team member with AriaGroupKC, the Persian Iranian Community of Greater Kansas City.

Daei has lived in the United States for almost three decades, including one year in the KC metro. He says he will make sure Iranian players feel supported.

“It's a bond that unites pretty much all nations,” Daei said. “The seats will be filled with tons of Iranian fans.”

This is the fourth time in a row that Team Melli — Iran’s team nickname — has qualified for the World Cup.

Daei says he's proud and excited.

Iran is the only nation that has already qualified, but its citizens are under a travel ban.

According to a document signed by President Donald Trump, that’s because the country is a state sponsor of terrorism.

“Iranians understand the situation, and it's a matter of national security. Again, amid all the restrictions, people understand the situation,” Daei said.

The ban will not apply to athletes competing in the 2026 World Cup.

“We understand and recognize that there are concerns,” said KC 2026 CEO Pam Kramer.

Kramer says organizers are focusing on what they can control.

She said volunteers will play an important role in making the city feel welcoming.

“We want to make sure that we're engaging people from all cultures and backgrounds,” Kramer said.

