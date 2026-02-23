Kansas City restaurants prepare for tipping culture clash during World Cup

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

When international visitors arrive in Kansas City this summer, they might experience a bit of cultural shock — particularly when it comes to tipping.

Local restaurants are exploring strategies to ensure their employees are compensated because tipping is not customary in some cultures.

“That's how they feed their families and maintain their lifestyles,” said Reid Jolly, general manager at Anthony’s.

He's concerned that a lack of tipping could be a problem for his employees.

For that reason, the Italian restaurant is addressing the issue by adding an 18% charge to all checks during the World Cup.

KSHB

“We'll just do it for everyone — not pick and choose,” Jolly said. “It's just a safety net for our employees.”

In some countries, tipping simply isn’t customary.

I asked people from Argentina and the Netherlands how they handle tipping.

In Argentina, they say they usually tip 10%. In the Netherlands, they say tipping is not expected and can sometimes even be considered rude.

“It’s not that people from other countries are trying to shortchange you or cheat you — it’s just not part of their culture,” said Mike Burris, executive director of the Missouri Restaurant Association. “It’s better to err on the side of caution.”

KSHB

Burris says the restaurant association is recommending an automatic gratuity.

But not every restaurant expects to face that issue.

“It’s not going to affect our personnel like it would at a typical restaurant,” said Eric Tadda, of Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

At Joe’s, staff don’t rely on traditional tipped wages, so a possible lack of tipping isn’t a major concern.

KSHB

But that doesn’t mean the World Cup isn’t bringing changes; the barbecue joint will be staying open later and opening on Sundays.

“We also want to keep our experience at Joe’s very Midwestern,” Tadda said. “We want to make sure we deliver that authentic Kansas City barbecue experience.”

—