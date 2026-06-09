Kansas City shows off in FIFA Fan Festival preview

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Kansas City got its first look Tuesday afternoon at the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

The free event, which will operate throughout the multi-week tournament ( check hours and daily schedules ), will greet visitors with a giant 3D heart sculpture.

Kansas City shows off in FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Fest preview

From there, families and fans will have the chance to play soccer on the grass, take photos, sample food and drinks from across the area, and take in the sights and sounds of the tournament.

“The experience, combined with our people, will make this distinctly Kansas City,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve worked really hard to make it distinctly Kansas City, and we think that’s coming through already.”

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Fan Fest will open to the public from 1–6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, to host a watch party for the first match of the tournament, featuring host country Mexico taking on South Africa from Mexico City Stadium.

In addition to watch parties, Fan Fest has booked several concerts, the first of which takes the stage on Thursday.

LINK | Check the full Fan Fest schedule

Here are some additional snapshots of Tuesday's Fan Fest preview:

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jake Weller/KSHB Kansas City got its first look at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Festival on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri.

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