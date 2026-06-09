Kansas City shows off in FIFA Fan Festival preview

Kansas City got its first look Tuesday afternoon at the FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
The free event, which will operate throughout the multi-week tournament (check hours and daily schedules), will greet visitors with a giant 3D heart sculpture.
Kansas City shows off in FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Fest preview
From there, families and fans will have the chance to play soccer on the grass, take photos, sample food and drinks from across the area, and take in the sights and sounds of the tournament.
“The experience, combined with our people, will make this distinctly Kansas City,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer told reporters Tuesday. “We’ve worked really hard to make it distinctly Kansas City, and we think that’s coming through already.”
Fan Fest will open to the public from 1–6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, to host a watch party for the first match of the tournament, featuring host country Mexico taking on South Africa from Mexico City Stadium.
In addition to watch parties, Fan Fest has booked several concerts, the first of which takes the stage on Thursday.