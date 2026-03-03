Kansas City transit launches Ambassadors program to help fans get around during FIFA 2026 World Cup

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

—

If estimates turn out to be correct, the Kansas City region could serve as host to as many as 650,000 fans during the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

To get everyone where they need to go, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is piloting a six-month Transit Ambassador Program.

Kansas City Ambassadors set to assist riders for the World Cup

Adrianna Crouch and Robert Simms are among the first 12 ambassadors who completed training to prepare them to handle far more than directions. The ambassadors learned CPR and Narcan administration, and even how to offer real-time translation for non-English visitors.

"I feel honored and excited to be a friendly face for Kansas City," Crouch said. "I’ve used our bus system, so I know how important it is to make people feel comfortable. I want visitors to come here not just for the stadium and the World Cup, but to explore our restaurants, neighborhoods, and everything our city has to offer."

Daniela Leon/KSHB Transit Ambassador Adrianna Crouch.

The program is a paid employment opportunity and a joint partnership between KCATA and Strive Well‑Being Inc. of California. According to an email from a Strive spokesperson, various host cities have implemented or are exploring ambassador-style programs tailored to their local transit systems and visitor engagement strategies.

Transit ambassadors will be deployed along KCATA's priority corridors:



29th Street line

47th Street line

Prospect line

Troost line

The program gives KCATA the ability to add additional routes if needed.

Ambassadors will be able to rotate their assignments, which range from fixed-post stations, roving coverage on buses, and targeted deployments during peak ridership times or emergencies.

Daniela Leon/KSHB Transit Ambassador Robert Simms.

"I'm proud of Kansas City," Simms said. "I want to bring a lot of people here for us to see that we're not just a little city."

Funded by state and federal grants, the $1.5 million pilot runs through June 30, 2026, but could extend beyond the tournament if funding continues. Additional ambassadors are expected to be added during the World Cup.

"Our transit ambassadors are out in our community — they are our eyes and ears for KCATA to help navigate ridership, traffic, and customer service. They provide safety and security. They're not here to replace safety and security, but to enhance it," KCATA Chief of Staff Terri Barr-Moore said.

Daniela Leon/KSHB KCATA Chief of Staff Terri Barr-Moore

If you're interested in applying for the ambassador program, contact KCATA or the Full Employment Council of Kansas City.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—

—