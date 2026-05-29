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The organization hosting the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City announced plans to open an International Consular Services Center during the tournament.

The center will be at the Overland Park Convention Center, located at 6000 College Boulevard. It will operate from June 8 to July 13.

Kansas City World Cup visitors can get help at new International Consular Services Center

About a dozen countries have expressed interest with KC2026 about setting up in the center — they include Argentina, Ecuador, Canada and Mexico.

The staffs from each consul will be able to help their citizens if they lose their passports, become sick or face other challenges.

“When we're thinking about the visitor experience — which is central to everything we're doing — we wanted the consuls to have an easy, simplified process, but most importantly, we wanted those visitors to have a centralized process,” CEO of KC2026 Pam Kramer said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Pam Kramer is CEO of KC2026

The organization chose to place the consular services at the Overland Park Convention Center because it is a stop on three different bus services operating during the World Cup: the ConnectKC26 Region Connect bus, the Johnson County United Link, and the Johnson County United Airport Drop and Ride.

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