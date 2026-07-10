Daniela Leon is part of the KSHB 41 News team covering the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City. She also covers transportation issues in Kansas City. Send Daniela a story idea .

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As Switzerland celebrates its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 1954, one longtime Kansas City chocolate shop is joining the excitement in the sweetest way possible.

Andre’s Chocolates, a Kansas City staple for more than 70 years, is celebrating Switzerland’s World Cup success while continuing a family tradition rooted in authentic Swiss chocolate-making.

Kansas City’s Andre’s Chocolates celebrates Switzerland’s World Cup run with sweet treats

“My grandparents immigrated in 1955, just a year after the last time Switzerland made the World Cup quarterfinals, to start this business in Kansas City," Andre's owner Rene Bollier says. "My parents, my wife and I all trained in Switzerland, so we’re incredibly proud of our Swiss heritage and excited to have the Swiss national team here in Kansas City."

Original owner Andre Bollier came to Kansas City with a dream of opening an authentic Swiss chocolate and pastry shop in the heart of America. For decades, Andre’s has honored the rich traditions of Swiss chocolate-making, a craft Switzerland is famous for, including the creation of milk chocolate.

“A lot of it comes down to their production methods," Rene Bollier said. "Switzerland became famous for creating rich, refined chocolates with intense caramel notes, and people fell in love with them."

The Swiss also created milk chocolate in the late 1800s.

There’s always been a deep history and tradition behind their chocolate-making," Rene Bollier said. "In my opinion, they do it better than anyone else."

KSHB Andre's Chocolates owner Renee Bollier (left) speaks with KSHB 41 News' Daniela Leon.

Now, nearly 75 years later, Andre’s remains family-owned and operated, with World Cup fever adding extra excitement this summer.

“Being from Switzerland, neutrality is something we always prided ourselves on,” the family said.

Customers can find treats inspired by countries from around the world, including Argentina, England, Ecuador and Algeria, all reflecting the international spirit surrounding Kansas City this summer.

Daniela Leon/KSHB Andre's Chocolates in Kansas City, Missouri, is celebrating Switzerland's run in the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

Switzerland’s historic World Cup run inspired something especially unique.

“When we found out Switzerland was going to be here, we created a bar to celebrate their achievement in the World Cup,” said Bollier.

The bar is a blend of ground hazelnut, milk chocolate and almond nougat, which combine for crunch and texture.

"It’s an absolutely beautiful example of what the Swiss are known for; rich, caramel-flavored milk chocolate," Rene Bollier said. "It really speaks to Switzerland, and we’re proud to release it in celebration of the Swiss team.”

The shop says staying true to its Swiss roots has helped create a lasting connection with customers.

“What we really pride ourselves on, and I really believe our longevity comes from, is the fact that we’ve always stayed very traditionally Swiss,” the family said. “It was really important that we spent time over in Switzerland training so we could carry on that legacy and make sure that when people walk into Andre’s, they really feel like they’re being transported to Switzerland."

Andre’s Chocolates is located near 50th and Main in Kansas City, Missouri.

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