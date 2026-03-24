Kansas City’s Union Station unveils new Grand Plaza restrooms ahead of World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Union Station plans to be one of the key focus points for fans of this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026 .

As a transportation hub for the nearby Fan Fest at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, Union Station is poised to be busy with people throughout June and July.

On Monday, Union Station leaders unveiled “reimagined Grand Plaza restrooms” inside Union Station that are open to the public.

Courtesy Union Station Renovated Grand Plaza restrooms inside Kansas City's Union Station.

A grant allowed crews to maintain the working functionality and capacity of the restrooms. Additional upgrades include a bridal suite.

“With generosity, we were able to complete an important renovation and preservation of our restrooms located in Grand Plaza,” Union Station President and CEO George Guastello said in a news release Monday. “This time of investment is hugely consequential, as it puts Kansas City’s Visual Voice — recognized around the world — in great shape as our community and region prepare for World Cup activities and other big events in the future.”

Courtesy Union Station Renovated Grand Plaza restrooms inside Kansas City's Union Station.

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