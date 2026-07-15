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Kansas City could host the 2031 FIFA Women's World Cup after the hospitality, hard work and attention to detail made the recently completed FIFA World Cup 26 such a success.

Kansas City's wild success as host during FIFA World Cup 26 could attract another worldwide tournament

Local leaders, Kansas City Current players and at least one local business owner say they are excited about the possibility and hopeful the city will be selected.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said Kansas City should be in the mix when officials choose host cities.

"Kansas City should be a host city once again," Lucas said.

Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the KC Sports Commission, was one of the leaders behind bringing the men's FIFA World Cup 26 to Kansas City.

Nelson said the city has proven itself on the global stage.

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"We know we can host, and we can host really big events," Nelson said.

She outlined the road ahead for the city as it looks to 2031.

Nelson said FIFA is expected to vote on which country will host the Women's World Cup at the end of the year. The United States, along with Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica are putting in a joint bid. Nelson said she is not aware of another country bidding against the joint bid by the four countries.

"I do not know that there's another country bidding against us, so that's a positive for us," Nelson said.

If the united bid is accepted, Kansas City would then work to put together a city bid. Host cities expected to be selected by the end of 2027.

"The US needs to be awarded later this year," Nelson said. "If the US, Mexico, Jamaica, and Costa Rica bid is accepted, then we'll really kick it into high gear with that coming into 2027 to make Kansas City front and center as an opportunity to host there."

Nelson said all venues used for the men's tournament and games in the area are under consideration, including GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lucas said he would push for matches at the Truman Sports Complex.

"Absolutely, I'll push for them to be at the Truman Sports Complex for a few reasons," he said. "First of all, I think you have seen that Arrowhead Stadium, frankly, it was probably the star of the show in many ways."

Nelson added that the expansion of CPKC Stadium opens new possibilities.

"They certainly now could be a potential host for maybe a group stage match or however that plays out, one of the smaller matches," she said. "And then, obviously, we still would love to see things hosted at Arrowhead."

Nelson said the city's work is far from over following the men's tournament games, but her focus is already shifting forward.

"And now it's, 'Where did everyone go?"' So it's a lot of work still. It'll take months to unwind everything, but now really focused on the next few years," Nelson said.

She said Kansas City would be difficult to beat in any host city competition.

"I think we've proven that we're an excellent host city," Nelson said. "I think we'll be hard to compete with. I think there's no doubt that we will be highly considered for multiple countries again to be a base camp."

Lucas echoed those comments.

"We're all committed to making sure we continue to have major global events," he said.

KC Current players said the prospect of a Women's World Cup in Kansas City would be meaningful for the sport and the city.

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Current defender Kayla Sharples said the community's support for women's soccer makes Kansas City a natural fit.

"This community shows up for us, every single game, home or away, and they just love women's sports, but specifically, women's soccer," Sharples said. "To bring that to Kansas City in support of women's soccer would just mean the world. And hopefully we get to show up to some games, too and just see the global game on this scale is a really important investment."

Sharples said to see Kansas City just go to like a global stage and people from around the world see what it has to offer. It's just really special.

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Midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta said Kansas City's performance as a FIFA World Cup 26 host city speaks for itself.

"Kansas City was one of the best, if not the best, host city for the World Cup," LaBonta said. "I enjoyed being a part of every single thing. So I think we just copy paste and bring the energy if the women get to play here. I think it means everything, right? This has been my dream to see a World Cup game in my entire life. And it came to me and I was so blessed. So for that to happen again for the women's game, which is obviously my entire passion, I would love that."

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For Monica Brady, owner of The Dub — a women's sports bar that opened its first summer during the men's soccer World Cup — the possibility of hosting the Women's World Cup is personal.

"It'd be incredible. I mean, it'd be thrilling," Brady said.

Brady said the Men's World Cup kept The Dub busy, and she believes a Women's World Cup would be even bigger for her business.

"It's super exciting. I mean, we were busy and full for a majority of the men's games, especially when we got into the knockout rounds. But I just think as a women's sports bar, we would just be filled to the brim. You know, I think that we could expand out into the parking lot and, you know, just really make it a huge atmosphere kind of thing," Brady said.

Brady said the city's passion for sports makes it the right place to host the women's game on a global stage.

"There is just so much love of sports in this town that we can really show out and show the world what we are as a soccer town, not only for men's sports, but for women's as well," Brady said.

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Brady said she attended one of the Men's World Cup matches in Kansas City.

"[It would mean] everything. I mean, I was lucky enough to go to one of the matches here, and it was a lifelong dream, really," Brady said.

Nelson said the moment is not lost on her.

"These are still pinch me moments that I'm involved, that hundreds of us are working on this behind the scenes. And I'm just so proud of how our city showed up and performed," Nelson said.

Kansas City could also host the Rugby World Cup in the fall of 2031, with that bid due in late August. The Women's World Cup would run in June and July of 2031, with the Rugby World Cup scheduled for September and October of 2031.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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