KC-area homeowners seeking input on short-term rental options ahead of World Cup, says property manager

Short-term rental property manager Heather Autry's Thursday schedule was booked with meetings from homeowners in Johnson County seeking input on short-term rental options for their properties.

As the World Cup approaches, more homeowners across the Kansas City-metro area are doing the same, says Autry.

Autry is a short-term rental property manager with II & III Property Management, which operates on both sides of the state line.

What you need to know about FIFA 2026 Short-Term Rentals

"They're hearing that there is going to be a lack of lodging during this time, all throughout the Kansas City-metro area," she said. "Even as far as Lawrence, obviously. People are wanting to take advantage of that. A little bit of extra income."

BEHIND THE SCENES | Rock Chalk Park is potential World Cup training site

It's possible Lawrence's Rock Chalk Park will serve as a base camp for a World Cup team.

Zoom Jason Booker

Jason Booker, deputy athletics director for external affairs and revenue generation for KU Athletics, says the chances of Lawrence becoming a base camp are looking good.

"I'd just say that I think we'd be surprised and shocked if we didn't get a team from everything we hear," Booker said.

A base camp could only add to the number of people visiting Lawrence during the World Cup.

"There's just not enough hotel rooms," said Booker, who represents the University of Kansas in the Unified Command established by Lawrence and Douglas County to address logistics of the World Cup.

The demand for lodging during the World Cup poses a unique challenge to a college town where parents are consistently visiting throughout the year.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Heather Autry manages five short-term rental properties in Lawrence, Kansas.

Autry manages five short-term rental properties in Lawrence.

More short-term rentals could help with the anticipated demand, which is right around the corner.

"What we're hearing is, until the draw in early December, when those teams do get announced, that's when people really look to book," Autry said.

