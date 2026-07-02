KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

The United States secured the win 2-0 against Bosnia in the first knockout round of the World Cup. Thousands of fans gathered at Power and Light for a KC Live! watch party that reached capacity.

KC celebrate USA win over Bosnia as connections continue to form during WC

Fans from the U.S. joined fans from other countries to celebrate the match, with connections built through the World Cup growing stronger.

"USA! USA! USA! USA!," Jakob Minanis chanted with his friends ahead of the game.

KSHB 41 Jakob Minanis

Other fans felt the excitement, even a little buzz in the crowded space.

"It's an electric environment here in Kansas City," said Andrew Gallagher a fan who flew in from Seattle said.

The USA won their match just days before the countries 250 birthday. Adrienne Wager said it made her feel extra prideful while celebrating the game.

"I think it's amazing. I think honestly everyone showing up for team USA is so cool," said Wager.

Watching a game universally loved around the world no matter your team, is one of the reasons it's driving people to the watch parties.

Alma Kulic is from Bosnia and happened to be in Kansas City on a business trip. When she learned the U.S. was playing Bosnia in the knockout round, she knew she wanted to find a watch party.

Despite a Bosnia loss, she said the pride she has for her team, is unmatched.

"For Bosnia this is like the greatest success ever on the World Cup. We're a small country with only like 3 million people, so making it to the knockout round is already a huge success," said Kulic.

Siblings Andrew and Elsa Gallagher reunited at the watch party.

"We're going to go to the game on Friday. I said, let's go. Can we go to the power and light? And she's like, yeah, we'll take the streetcar. And you see it on TV and the energy is crazy on TV and in person it's just, it's just nuts here in a in a wonderful way," said Andrew Gallagher.

KSHB 41 Andrew and Elsa Gallagher

The pair said soccer was a common connector for their family when they were kids. Elsa said her dad was in the Navy and she played on the bases.

"Andrew taught me everything I knew. I was all state when I was in high school in Mew Mexico and he taught me how to play soccer, so it's it's a big deal for us," said Elsa.

The game being a through line throughout their lives. During the good and bad times.

It’s a gift their mom left for them after she recently passed away.

"Mom had passed away and my sister lives in central Missouri just north of Columbia and she said, let's use the little bit mom left us and let's go see soccer," said Andrew.

In her honor they’re together watching soccer, not only connecting with each other but the hundreds of fans who came to watch team USA.

"My mom would be so happy that we came. She would be so happy," said Andrew.

They got to experience here at power and light with so many fans who all are connected through the game and the world once again getting to connect with KC.