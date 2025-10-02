KC Game Plan helps small businesses capitalize on expected 2026 World Cup visitor surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Small businesses across Kansas City are gearing up for the economic opportunity of a lifetime as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches.

They have a new initiative designed to help them prepare for an estimated 650,000 visitors.

Raquel Rodriguez quit her job to bet everything on her coffee business, El Cafe Cubano. The World Cup was a deciding factor.

“Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” she said. “As a small business owner, either you go all in or you don’t.”

KSHB

To go all in, she is counting on KC Game Plan,

It's an initiative that helps local business owners prepare for the huge crowd of visitors coming to Kansas City.

Their goal is to help small businesses explore opportunities and make informed decisions.

“I think it's a game-changer for us,” Rodriguez said. “We’re staying in front of everything coming down the pipeline and making sure we’re prepared on the back end.”

Pam Kramer, CEO of KC2026, is one of the leaders behind the project.

KSHB

“We're starting to move from planning and preparation into readiness,” Kramer said. “There's the immediate economic impact — what do people do while they're here? The tourism. But there’s also a longer-term brand impact. You can introduce your business to an entirely new audience.”

Rodriguez hopes to see that long-term impact beyond the tournament.

“It prepares us for something a lot larger than just eight weeks of being in Kansas City," she said. "Our goal is to push our product across the world.”

From El Cafe Cubano beans to souvenirs and clothing at the Country Club Plaza, businesses across the metro are gearing up for the opportunity.

KSHB

At KC Style Haus, where more than 60 small businesses sell their products, Deserae Minor, the owner, is preparing for the influx of visitors.

"Starting now, we will be well-prepared for that when it comes," Minor said. "The World Cup is going to be fantastic for Kansas City and small local businesses."

KSHB

The store has already placed an order for Kansas City-related souvenirs.

Pieces of Kansas City, ready to be found long after the games are over.

—