KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gary Hill is a proud Kansas City native.

"Born and raised in Kansas City," Hill said. "I love it."

For the past 15 years, Hill's been the owner of Charlie D's Seafood and Chicken.

KC restaurant owner opens new location during World Cup, invests in local youth

"I actually started with a friend of mine. I went to school with him, longtime friend. His dad was Charlie D," Hill said. "I bought him out and then the rest is history. I took off."

Now, he's getting ready to open up his fourth location in Downtown Kansas City, as visitors from around the globe get a taste of the Midwest.

"You have to try the fish, the golden brown flaky in the middle fish. It’s great," Hill said. "I know the great people of Europe love fish and beer so I want to provide that."

The new location will be just across City Hall at 1124 Oak Street.

"I want them to know that Kansas City has good food and good people," Hill said.

And when they step into Charlie D's, he hopes visitors feel the 'Three Cs': customer service, consistency and cleanliness.

"We preach consistency," Hill said.

And it's that word, consistency, Hill brings not only to the restaurant, but in the community, showing up for the young generation, and making sure they see themselves in what he does.

"I had a hard time growing up in and out of trouble at school. Lot of teachers said I wasn’t gonna be nothing so I see that in some of the youth and I know I can help them provide knowledge," Hill said. "I want to teach them that they can grow and be just like me."

He's done a number of different events working with students at the Boys and Girls Club, Kansas City Public Schools and the East 23rd PAC Neighborhood.

"I like to help. I like to give back," Hill said.

Giving back to the community he was born in raised in, feeding the community in more ways than one.

"When you cooking with love, you don’t get tired of love," Hill said.

And he hopes visitors new and old will see what KC's food scene is all about.

"And to show the world that Kansas City is real," Hill said. "If people don't know about Kansas City, they will know now."

Hill says the new restaurant plans to open on July 1st.