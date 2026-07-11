KC Streetcar ridership hits new milestone during World Cup in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Streetcar Authority announced a record-setting number of passenger trips in June.

For the first time in the streetcar's history, a total of 698,705 passenger trips were recorded in a month. In June 2025, the KC streetcar saw 162,057 trips comparatively.

Daily ridership averaged 23,290 trips during the month. The average daily ridership on FIFA Fan Fest days hit 34,139 trips, according to a press release.

Peak ridership days in June:



June 19 — 41,112 trips

June 20 — 41,398 trips

June 27 — 48,260 trips

The totals don't include passengers who used the KCATA "Streetcar Link" buses.

The KC Streetcar Authority said 130,000 trips were taken to and from FIFA Fan Fest at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in June.

While FIFA Fan Fest was responsible for a significant number of trips, 75% of trips in June were to other popular spots — the City Market, Power and Light District, Country Club Plaza and KCMO riverfront.

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