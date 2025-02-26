KC World Cup 2026 tabs Tech N9ne for ‘sonic ID’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For each edition of FIFA’s World Cup, organizers work with the host nation(s) to come up with the official theme song for that particular event.

In May 2023, FIFA released the official FIFA World Cup 26 theme song in partnership with host nations United States, Canada and Mexico.

New for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA is giving individual host cities like Kansas City a chance to come up with their unique spin on the theme song.

On Wednesday, KC2026, the organizing group around Kansas City’s hosting of several World Cup matches next summer, announced that rapper, songwriter and record producer Tech N9Ne will create Kansas City’s unique take on the theme song.

Tech N9Ne is also a co-founder of Strange Music, Inc.

Organizers released a sample of the Kansas City-themed sound in an Instagram post. The full theme will be released next month.