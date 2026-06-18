KC2026: 178 countries represented during first stretch of FIFA Fan Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The initial numbers are in from the first block of FIFA Fan Festival Kansas City.

KC2026 said more than 63,000 people attended the festival through Tuesday.

The first five dates of the event, programmed as Heartland Hello, were June 11–14 and 16.

Of attendees, 52% were local to Kansas and Missouri, 33% were from the domestic U.S., and 15% were international visitors. KC2026 said 178 total countries were represented.

Fan Fest will open a total of 18 days. The next stretch, themed Sports Town USA, will run this weekend.



Friday, June 19 | Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 | 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Chainsmokers are set to perform at 5:30 p.m. Sunday after severe weather postponed their initial performance on June 13.

KC2026 also announced 86,540 total ConnectKC26 passes have been registered as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The breakdown is as follows:



Stadium Direct: 57,302

Regional Direct: 17,284

Airport Direct: 11,954

Check here to see updated Stadium Direct route availability.

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