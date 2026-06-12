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KC2026 ready for chance of severe weather Saturday at FIFA World Cup Fan Fest

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Addi Weakley/KSHB
Fans at FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City on Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri.
FIFA Fan Fest June 11.png
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KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland, including Liberty. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

With severe weather possible Saturday, soccer fans heading to the FIFA Fan Fest in Kansas City are wondering what happens if conditions turn dangerous.

KC2026 says it has a plan in place for a variety of weather scenarios and is "closely monitoring conditions in coordination with the National Weather Service."

The organization says decisions will be made based on real-time conditions.

"In the event of an early closure or evacuation from FIFA Fan Festival, attendees should follow instructions from security personnel and messages provided through video boards and the public address system," a KC2026 spokesperson said.

KC2026 will also provide updates on its official social media and web channels.

The FIFA Fan Fest is hosting a watch party for the Brazil vs. Morocco game at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Chainsmokers concert at 8 p.m.

Fernanda Silva

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