KC2026 unveils renderings of 'bold, curated' KCHouse hospitality venue on the Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC2026 is continuing to build hype for the FIFA World Cup 26 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The host committee revealed renderings by Kansas City-based Populous on Thursday, showcasing a "bold, curated" hospitality venue that will take space at 111 Nichols Road on the Country Club Plaza.

There will be a curated exhibition floor on the first level, a lounge featuring private meeting pods and a stage for presentations, as well as a rooftop outdoor space offering cocktail hours paired with jazz and acoustic performances.

Populous

Work is set to begin in April 2026 for the invite-only space.

“KCHouse is where the world will discover the heart of Kansas City, and where our region will forge new global relationships that fuel growth long after the final whistle,” KC2026 CEO Pam Kramer said in a news release. “This initiative embodies our goal of delivering measurable, sustained and long-term impact for our civic, public and private partners who share a vision to elevate the entire region on a global stage.”

More renderings of the venue are below.

Populous

Populous

Populous

Populous

For more information about KC2026 and the World Cup, click here.

—