KCI anticipates high traffic Friday due to 1 day between matches at Kansas City Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With only one day separating the Netherlands vs. Tunisia and Algeria vs. Austria matches in Kansas City, airport officials anticipate high traffic on Friday.

The Kansas City Aviation Department said in a news release it has been planning for June 26 since the FIFA World Cup 26 match schedule was released in December.

Kansas City is one of six host cities with two matches separated by one day, and is the only city with one airport to handle all travel needs.

The aviation department says 4–8 a.m. is the peak outbound travel time for the airport.

There will also be crowds arriving later in the day.

Special food items, along with Kansas City jazz, will be available for those waiting for flights.

Tunisia is scheduled to play the Netherlands at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kansas City Stadium.

A much-anticipated match at 9 p.m. Saturday will feature Algeria against Austria.

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