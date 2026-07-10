KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local government. Spire invited him to a job site for this report. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Restrictions Kansas City, Missouri, placed on utility and construction work during the World Cup end Sunday, the day after the last soccer match in Kansas City.

From June 1 to July 12, the city did not issue permits — unless it was an emergency — for road work and other infrastructure projects in areas around the airports, stadium and entertainment districts.

KCMO World Cup construction restrictions end this weekend

Corey Koca with Spire said the gas utility completed nine projects in restricted areas before June 1.

Crews have continued working in other parts of town on a large scale grid replacement project to modernize the pipes carrying natural gas to homes.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Corey Koca is Spire’s director of pipeline management for Missouri.

Koca, Spire’s director of pipeline management for Missouri, said the company works hand in hand with the city to limit damage to city infrastructure.

“We can give Kansas City up to two or three years of projects that we have to do, and they can give back to us two to three years of their paving plans,” Koca explained.

Kansas City passed an ordinance in 2021 placing more requirements on utility companies when they cut into city streets.

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