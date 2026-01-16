KCPD unveils new command post bus to be used during FIFA 2026 World Cup and other large events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department unveiled its new multi-million dollar command post bus Friday that will serve as a key hub in keeping the Kansas City area safe during the FIFA 2026 World Cup and events beyond.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says the new vehicle was donated by the Kansas City Police Foundation, and took 20 months to build.

Graves says the new bus is the premiere command bus in the country and hosts dozens of capabilities to help Kansas City into the future.

The new command bus includes nine cameras, exterior lighting, two drones that can fly continuously without recharging, night and thermal cameras, internet, satellite and police radio capabilities.

The new command bus replaces a previous bus that was 28 years old, and was not capable of handling today's technology.

The new vehicle will be at Fan Fest near the Liberty Memorial during the World Cup. It may also be used at other large-scale events, emergencies, rescues and sometimes during daily police use.

