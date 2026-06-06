'Kickin' It!' World Cup exhibit and murals bring art and community together in Kansas City

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

Kansas City artists and muralists from across the country are painting giant murals in the West Bottoms as part of a citywide initiative to unveil 100 murals ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Kansas City's Crossroads Arts District is also buzzing with activity as the "Kickin' It!" World Cup exhibit draws visitors to the upper-level gallery, coinciding with the city's long-running First Fridays art celebration.

While the gallery exhibit draws crowds in the Crossroads, a group of local and out-of-town artists spent Friday painting giant murals in the West Bottoms neighborhood — KSHB 41 reporter Lauren Schwentker followed them through the process.

Jason Harrington, known by his artist name Rif Raf Giraffe, was among those putting spray paint to wall.

"He's going to be a Lionel Messi giraffe playing soccer," Harrington said.

Brian Luton/KSHB

Harrington has been developing his signature giraffe character for more than two decades.

"He's my dude, he's my character I've created for 20 plus years and what not," Harrington said.

Harrington and his wife Amy are co-owners of Sprayseemo, a business focused on spreading artwork across Kansas City. The couple was commissioned as part of a larger World Cup mural project in the West Bottoms.

"We are doing a project for Samara Road, which is a developer in the West Bottoms — they paid us to put up some World Cup murals with some out of town artists and some locals," Harrington said.

Artists traveled from as far as New York and Los Angeles to take part.

Brian Luton/KSHB

World Cup mural artist Michelle Guerrero from L.A. said the momentum surrounding the tournament has been a boost for the creative community.

"I'm really grateful for the World Cup because it's really kept all of us artists quite busy," Guerrero said.

Guerrero also spoke to the sense of connection she has felt since arriving in Kansas City.

"I love the energy, and last night, I was just walking around — it feels like a big community out here," Guerrero said.

Back in the Crossroads, Jason and Amy continued to celebrate art as part of First Fridays. Amy described the work on display inside the gallery.

"It depicts a soccer player going for the goal, and he's exploring three dimensional elements in his painting now, which is exciting," Amy Harrington said.

A closing party will take place from 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday in the West Bottoms, where visitors can view the murals alongside live DJs and painting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—