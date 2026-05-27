KSHB 41 News explains how cities prepare for World Cup transportation

KSHB asked reporters based in different cities throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area to find out how they're facilitating transportation during the World Cup in June and July.

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The riverfront extension of the KC Streetcar is the latest example of Kansas City working to improve transit ahead of the World Cup. The additional 0.7-mile route opened May 18.

The city is also repaving roads, adding pedestrian walkways, and even adding bike lanes on Kansas City streets.

Ride-share companies like Lyft told one of KSHB 41 News Kansas City reporters, Grant Stephens, they’ve been training their drivers with up-to-date information on where to drop people off and where Kansas City's hot spots are.

KSHB 41 News reporters Olivia Acree and Isabella Ledonne cover Johnson County. They learned the county launched a new circular transit route called United Link that connects seven cities during the World Cup. This will support getting visitors to a variety of World Cup events in each city.

The county also created an airport shuttle service. Residents and visitors can take the airport shuttle directly from KCI to the Overland Park Convention Center or Lenexa City Center from June 1 to July 16.

Lee Summit is part of the ConnectKC26 network coordinated by KC2026, which oversees World Cup activities in Kansas City.

KSHB 41 News’ Lee’s Summit reporter Braden Bates confirmed ConnectKC26 will provide rides from the city to FIFA Fan Festival.

The ConnectKC26 region direct service will also connect Liberty to the FIFA Fan Festival, according to Northland reporter Fernanda Silva.

It's about a 40-minute drive from downtown Lawrence to the National WWI Museum and Memorial, where the FIFA Fan Festival will be held.

KSHB 41 News Lawrence reporter Lily O’Shea Becker says residents and travelers can take the ConnectKC26 regional bus from the Lawrence Transit Central Station to the FIFA Fan Festival.

As of now, KC2026 does not have any direct transit services from Lawrence to "Kansas City Stadium" (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium) planned for match days.

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