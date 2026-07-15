KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers downtown Kansas City, Missouri. He also focuses on stories of consumer interest. Share your story idea with Grant .

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The Mid America Regional Council (MARC) wants to know how the World Cup affected your commute - whether you took the streetcar, a bus, a bike, or anything else to get around.

MARC wants to hear how World Cup transportation affected you

MARC is conducting a study on transit throughout the tournament, which drew mixed reviews from riders and commuters.

The study aims to learn how the influx of people impacted roads, transit systems and everyday routines across the metro. MARC coordinates regional transportation planning and helps distribute federal transportation funding across nine counties and more than 100 cities.

Bobby Evans, a MARC transportation planner, said the tournament offered a rare opportunity to evaluate the region's network under pressure.

"We get to see what it's really like when you add more people to the transportation network," Evans said.

Leaders say the survey data will help planners better understand how the region's transportation network handled the World Cup and could shape future infrastructure and transit planning decisions.

"Learn as much as we can about how our network performs under that kind of like stress test," Evans said. “We rarely get that many people in town, and we really want to know how that impacts our transportation network in general for the whole region.”

The survey will remain open for at least two more weeks, potentially longer. The public input will be paired with traffic and safety data MARC is gathering over the next few months.

A link to the survey is available here.

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