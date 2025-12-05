Missouri’s top cop warns soccer fans about World Cup ticket scams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans got a better picture Friday of which teams might play where in next summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026.

As the picture continues to clear up - we’ll learn the match schedule on Saturday - fans are continuing to clamor for match tickets.

Kansas City is set to host four group stage matches in June, a round-of-32 match, and a quarterfinal match at Kansas City Stadium (GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium).

On Friday, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway encouraged fans looking for tickets to matches to be aware of possible scams.

“With the World Cup coming to Kansas City, excitement is high and unfortunately, so is the potential for fraud,” Hanaway said in a release. “Missourians should be able to enjoy this once-in-a-generation event without fear of being deceived.”

Hanaway encouraged fans to only purchase tickets through FIFA.com, the FIFA Resale Marketplace or trusted, well-known platforms. When making purchases, use a credit card and take note of the price: cheap tickets may be too good to be true.

“My office will hold accountable anyone who seeks to exploit our families, and we stand ready to assist anyone who encounters suspicious activity,” Hanaway said.

Fans can use the AG’s Consumer Complaint Hotline to check on a seller before buying tickets or use the hotline if they’ve been a part of a fraudulent transaction.

The hotline is at 800-392-8222.

