Netherlands fans aim to break world record decibel mark at World Cup match in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have held the Guinness World Record for the loudest stadium in the world since 2014, with a recorded noise level of 142.2 decibels.

This Thursday, Netherlands fans have a chance to break that record at a World Cup match in Kansas City.

Local fan Catherine Baskett-Cook is rallying the so-called Orange Army to bring the noise.

KSHB 41 Dutch fans target Arrowhead's world decibel record at KC World Cup match

"We need the Dutch now to bring the same momentum to what we love and know to be the loudest stadium on earth," Baskett-Cook said.

The push comes after Scottish fans hit 125 decibels before their World Cup match near Boston.

"The Scots decided to be loud, and I love and appreciate them, but in the wrong stadium," Baskett-Cook said.

I ran into two Netherlands fans, Oskar and Arthur, on Tuesday as they checked out the stadium early. Both said they are on board with the challenge.

KSHB 41 Dutch fans target Arrowhead's world decibel record at KC World Cup match

"I think we will, it should be possible," Oskar and Arthur said.

The two say Dutch fans are known for their passion — and their parties.

"We are crazy, we are very crazy, big parties, a couple of drinks," Oskar and Arthur said.

Ahead of Thursday's game, Netherlands supporters are bringing their traditional march through downtown Kansas City.

Oskar and Arthur say they have experienced the tradition before.

"We went to the walk two years ago in Germany, we were both there in Munich, so that was very fun," Oskar and Arthur said.

The energy heading into the match is high.

Baskett-Cook says she is confident the Dutch can get it done.

"The Dutch are loud and proud, also we are hosting them here in KC, and I know they can get it done," Baskett-Cook said.

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