North Kansas City to shut down main roads Saturday for World Cup watch party

KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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North Kansas City will shut down its main roads Saturday for one of the largest events the city has ever hosted — a World Cup watch party near the corners of Swift and Armour in the city's downtown.

Big party planned Saturday in North Kansas City

J.D. Green, president of Northland Festivals, has spent a year planning the event and expects a crowd of more than 1,200 people.

The party starts at 9 a.m. with a futsal tournament organized by Andre Braithwaite, who runs KC Scott Gallagher.

Braithwaite, who has played semi-pro soccer for the last 10 years, will set up a futsal field near the street.

KSHB 41 North Kansas City shuts down main roads for World Cup watch party this Saturday

"World Cup is just bringing more awareness of what the soccer community is in Kansas City," Braithwaite said.

He also spoke about what the tournament means to the kids he works with.

"I'm helping other kids to experience the love of the game, or even introducing the game to new kids. It's very fulfilling," Braithwaite said.

Two quarterfinal matches will be played on a screen during the event.

In the first game, which kicks off at 4 p.m., Norway faces England.

The second quarterfinal match will be played at Kansas City Stadium at 8 p.m. with Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, playing Switzerland.

KSHB 41 North Kansas City shuts down main roads for World Cup watch party this Saturday

Beyond the soccer, attendees can expect local North Kansas City businesses to set up vendor spots, games and seven inflatables, according to Green.

Green encouraged attendees to arrive early, saying he expects the turnout to surpass Snake Saturday — one of North Kansas City's signature events.

"We're going to have lots of fun in North Kansas City," Green said.

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