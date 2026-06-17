Not just soccer is bringing fans together in Kansas City, but connections also made through food

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

As Kansas City hosted its first FIFA World Cup 26 match Tuesday night between Algeria and Argentina, a mix of cultures collided.

The mix offered several learning opportunities, including dance, food or just the overall excitement about the tournament

A chef in Lee's Summit said food is a common way we connect to other cultures and she hopes the World Cup is opening people up to new experiences.

"You know, and I think football can achieve this, you know, because it's not religion things, it's not a political thing, it's just enjoy the the soccer," said Silvia Miguel, owner of Pan Caliente.

KSHB 41 Silvia Miguel

Nearly 24 years ago she and her husband made the move from Argentina to Lee's Summit.

A few years later, she decided to share her culture through food.

"Trying to try different recipe from my country to show here how is, what is and alfajores that nobody tried before or an empanada," Miguel said.

Starting slow, she said she found her footing with her business and now sells thousands of empanadas and alfajores a week.

KSHB 41

"I hope that everybody enjoy and feeling in their mouth all my passion for this," Miguel said.

She said it was important not only to teach others her culture, but to open herself to cultures found in the United States.

"Brownie afajores," she said. "Brownie is very common here, so this is what I talk when I say I try to make a fusion or something to adapt something to the American taste."

Silvia said learning culture through food is one way, but others have been on full display as people flew in from Argentina and Algeria.

She said despite being competitors, celebrations with each other are more fun.

"People dance and sing all together," she said.

KSHB 41 Alfajores

Whether you are rooting for Argentina, Algeria or just dancing along, Miguel hopes unity built by the world's most popular sport continues once it leaves.

While the World Cup will leave in less than a month, Silvia said a great way to continue to support local businesses and cultures is at farmers markets across the metro.