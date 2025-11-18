Overland Park approves agreement with Lenexa and Johnson County to provide transit service to KCI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park City Council unanimously approved an agreement Monday night with Johnson County and the city of Lenexa to provide a new transit route to Kansas City International Airport.

The new route will be a pilot program to test the effectiveness of the route between the airport and points in Overland Park and Lenexa.

According to the agreement, the service will run for nine months,

While it will help support the FIFA World Cup and related activities in Lenexa and Overland Park, it is for anyone to use, not just World Cup travelers.

Johnson County received a $2 million federal grant to help pay for the service.

The cities of Overland Park and Lenexa, as well as Johnson County also kicked in an additional $200,000 each, because the grant came with a $600,000 local match requirement.

The service will make stops at Lenexa City Center, the Overland Park Convention Center, and KCI.

The agreement says the service will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The agreement says testing of the service is expected to begin in mid-April, with actual service to begin around May 1.

The service is expected to remain the same, before, during and after the World Cup.