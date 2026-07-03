KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

—

Father Jude Anin-Agyei, a priest from Ghana serving at Church of the Ascension in Overland Park, is getting a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the FIFA World Cup — thanks to the generosity of the Overland Park community.

The community gifted Anin-Agyei and other Ghanaian church members stationed at surrounding churches tickets to the Ghana vs. Colombia match at Kansas City Stadium on Friday.

Overland Park community gifts Ghanaian priest World Cup tickets to cheer on Ghana in Kansas City

The match is the final one in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. The winner will face Switzerland.

He said he was caught off guard by the outpouring of support.

"Very, very surprised. I didn't know they could get one but six — surprised," Anin-Agyei said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB The Overland Park community gifted a Ghanaian priest World Cup tickets to cheer on Ghana in Kansas City.

This will be Anin-Agyei's second World Cup match. For some of the other church members making the trip, it is their first time attending a World Cup match.

"I have driven all the way from High Water just to go to this game," one attendee said.

"To make it to my first FIFA World Cup is a history in the making," another attendee said.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB The Overland Park community gifted a Ghanaian priest World Cup tickets to cheer on Ghana in Kansas City.

Anin-Agyei said the warmth of the Kansas City community has made being far from home feel a little less distant.

The group also expressed gratitude for the welcome they have received since arriving in the area.

"We love the hospitality and the care of the Kansas people," Anin-Agyei said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—