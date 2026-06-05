PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan — Prairie Village drivers could see some major changes in the coming days with England’s national soccer team, widely known as the Three Lions, calling Meadowbrook Park home during the World Cup tournament.

Prairie Village prepares for England’s soccer superstars from neighborhood streets to the world

The legendary squad features global stars like Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, which means Prairie Village could see an unprecedented level of traffic within their community.

“With any large events, certainly like the World Cup, we expect a lot more traffic on the roadway, so we just want people to be safe and be mindful of their surroundings as they drive around the city," said Captain Josh Putthoff, Staff Services Commander for the Prairie Village Police Department.

Roadways including, Mission Road, 75th Street, 95th Street and streets surrounding Meadowbrook Park will likely experience heavier traffic than ever before, according to Captain Putthoff.

The Prairie Village Police Department has been preparing for more than a year for World Cup security.

With 48 commissioned officers, the department is fully staffed and all officers are scheduling additional overtime shifts for the summer.

They’ll also get support from other law enforcement agencies within Johnson County to handle additional safety and traffic needs.

"Be patient, plan ahead, as much as we have tried to plan and anticipate any issues. There's still a level of uncertainty that we just don't know what to expect, and so just be patient as you're on the road," said Captain Putthoff.

To help navigate both crowds and potential communication barriers with global soccer fans, officers will be equipped with body-worn camera translators purchased in 2025. These devices can instantly translate more than 50 languages, an asset not only for the World Cup but also for everyday policing.

“Language barriers are something that we run into all the time, it’s great timing that we can utilize that for the World Cup,” explained Putthoff.

Police will also utilize traffic cameras at major intersections and license plate readers to deter crime.

New this summer; a 25- to 30-foot surveillance trailer that offers a bird’s-eye view of major events.

Putthoff says overtime pay and technology like the surveillance trailer were paid for by funds allocated to Kansas City from the federal government for World Cup security.

The new body camera's were paid for utilizing the department's general fund.

