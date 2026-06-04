Reusable water bottles now prohibited from FIFA World Cup 2026 stadiums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans with tickets to a FIFA World Cup 2026 match were notified this week of an update to FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct.

Under the updated policy , fans are now prohibited from bringing reusable water bottles into a stadium hosting a World Cup match.

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Section 3.1.11 of the Stadium Code of Conduct prohibits, "bottles, cups, jars, cans or any other form of closed or capped receptacle that may be thrown or cause injury, as well as other objects made of glass or any other breakable material or especially hard packages or hard thermal boxes (for the avoidance of doubt, reusable water bottles may not be brought into the Stadium).”

The New York Times/The Athletic reported Wednesday that the new policy is a change from a policy that had been previously finalized in May . That version of the policy allowed empty water bottles to be brought into stadiums.

The policy only applies to matches at a World Cup stadium. Fans attending Kansas City's free FIFA Fan Festival at the National World War I Museum and Memorial are permitted to bring in empty, refillable water bottles. More information about Fan Fest is available online .

Kansas City is set to host six World Cup matches:



June 16: Argentina vs. Algeria, 8 p.m.

June 20: Ecuador vs. Curaçao, 7 p.m.

June 25: Tunisia vs. The Netherlands, 6 p.m.

June 27: Algeria vs. Austria, 9 p.m.

July 3: Round of 32 match

July 11: Quarterfinal match

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