KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Similar to the Ronald McDonald House Kansas City’s signature Red Friday flags, the organization has released a limited-edition rally banner for the World Cup.

RMHKC says the special release celebrates “soccer, community, unity and keeping families close.”

One half of the banner says, “One World All Heart KC,” with iconic Kansas City symbols in the background.

The other half includes various chants for the four teams that chose to base camp in KC — Argentina, Algeria, England and the Netherlands — and the United States.

Ronald McDonald House Kansas City to sell limited-edition World Cup rally banner

Banner sales support Ronald McDonald Houses in KC, Argentina, England and the Netherlands. Proceeds help care for families with seriously ill or injured children.

“Not everyone knows there are Ronald McDonald Houses around the world. There are Ronald McDonald Houses in 60 countries around the world,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO at RMHKC. “And so when you are supporting the kids and families in Kansas City by buying this flag, you’re also supporting families in these other countries.”

Greenberg said 70% of proceeds will stay in Kansas City, with 10% each going to Ronald McDonald Houses in Argentina, England and the Netherlands. There are no Ronald McDonald Houses in Algeria.

Greenberg said Kansas City has 94 beds across four houses and a living room, Argentina has five houses, the Netherlands has 11 and England has 14.

KSHB 41 RMHKC World Cup banner

Banners are $10 in-person and $20 online, where shoppers are being asked to purchase in bundles of five.

Greenberg explained the "why" behind the banners is to unify the area and “do something good” with the moment Kansas City has been given.

“We’re doing this. We’re taking care of families with sick kids around the world,” she said.

The limited-release banners will be on sale at area Hy-Vee grocery stores, the Boulevard Brewing Tours & Recreation Center, Kelly’s Westport Inn and Mersea on the Plaza.

They are roughly the same size as Red Friday flags, just the opposite orientation.

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