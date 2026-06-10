SNEAK PEEK | FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan Fest is ready to welcome visitors in Kansas City starting June 11

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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The FIFA 2026 World Cup Fan Fest has arrived in Kansas City, and early visitors said the event delivers on its promise of food, activities, and local flavor.

SNEAK PEEK | FIFA Fan Fest is ready to welcome visitors starting June 11

The National World War I Museum and Memorial South Lawn was transformed into a full FIFA fan experience, fit with vendor booths, food trucks and a 30,000-square-foot FIFA store.

On June 9, about 10,000 guests were invited to a preview of the event ahead of its public opening on June 11.

Agustina Dryden, who was born and raised in Argentina and now lives in Kansas City, said the city's role as a World Cup base makes the experience especially meaningful.

"It's the best city in the United States to be the base of the World Cup. It's the best host."

KSHB 41 Agustina Dryden

Dryden said the event exceeded her expectations.

"I think they did a really good job, like this is super nice, huge. A lot of vendors, a lot of food, a lot of local businesses here in Kansas City. Like, this is like a little glimpse of what Kansas City can offer you."

KSHB 41 Sadie and Llewyn Rucker

Sadie and Llewyn Rucker also took in Fan Fest on the Great Lawn.

Sadie said the event brings something bigger to the city.

"I think it just brings great energy to the city and a lot of fun, and it kind of puts us on the map and shows people what we're all about."

When asked about their expectations, they said it went beyond.

"I liked all the different vendors and the food trucks," Sadie said.

Kansas City food trucks were on hand to give visitors a taste of local offerings.

Dan McCall, owner of The Good Part Food Truck, said the food is central to the event's appeal.

"The good part of the event is the food."

KSHB 41 Dan McCall

McCall said his menu was designed to feel welcoming to visitors.

"We did kind of more of a comfort food style, like chicken fingers, mac and cheese and wraps."

Over the next several weeks, Fan Fest will host both local and national musicians, with a kickoff performance from The Chainsmokers on June 13.

KSHB 41

Fan Fest is free to the public, but registration is required. General admission tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis and will be capped once the events reach capacity.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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