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Kwaku Agyabeng says seeing his home country compete in Kansas City is a dream — and a motivator.

Sporting KC player excited for Ghana's World Cup match in Kansas City

Agyabeng moved to Kansas City to play for Sporting KC this season. He never expected his national team also would play in in the city.

Ghana will face Colombia in a Round of 32 FIFA World Cup 26 match Friday at Kansas City Stadium.

Agyabeng will be in the stands.

"I'm very excited, like looking at your country, doing great in the World Cup and seeing them coming to where I live," Agyabeng said. "I'm pretty excited to see."

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The Sporting KC midfielder grew up watching some of the players now suiting up for Ghana. Seeing them compete on the world stage — in his adopted city — is something he said he can hardly believe.

"Getting the opportunity to watch them, I know some players when I was very young, and seeing them play at a big stage right now, coming to the city I live, I can't wait to go see them being successful in this round of 32 game," Agyabeng said.

He said he knows exactly where he wants to be when the match kicks off.

"When I get to go, I want to be with the fans, so I can enjoy that kind of energy," Agyabeng said.

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And he wants Kansas City to be ready for what Ghana's supporters bring.

"You have to expect really crazy energy. They have too much energy," Agyabeng said. "They're always singing, dancing — everything. You guys will witness it."

Agyabeng said he also hopes Kansas City embraces Ghana the way it has welcomed other nations competing in the tournament.

"When Ghana too come to Kansas, they will see how nice Kansas is and how welcoming this city is and how calm this city is," Agyabeng said. "I really hope that they will welcome them the same way they welcome the Netherlands people and also enjoy the same culture. Ghana has a different culture, has a different energy. So I hope they will be able to enjoy like the same energy and the same core."

For Agyabeng, soccer has always been more than a game. Growing up in Ghana, he said it was a path to a better life.

Kwaku Agyabeng

"Growing up, playing soccer in Ghana was the only opportunity you had to become successful. And I'm an example of that," Agyabeng said. "Through soccer, I get opportunities to come to the United States."

He said the sport changed his life in ways he is still processing.

"It changed my life in so many different ways," Agyabeng said.

Watching Ghana compete Friday will fuel a dream he is still chasing — one day wearing the national team's jersey himself.

"Watching them will be my source of motivation that no matter what, I can get to that level too," Agyabeng said. "I'm dreaming that one day I'll also get the opportunity to play for Ghana."

His parents share that dream with him.

"They said they will always support me with their prayers," he said. "And hopefully one day they will see me playing for Ghana as well."

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