Switzerland soccer fans celebrated Friday with tradition ahead of Saturday's FIFA World Cup 26 match

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

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Switzerland fans are leaving their mark in Kansas City as they hold their own celebrations the night before their soccer team's match against Argentina.

The Kansas City Swiss Society is excited the team made it this far. They hope can the team win the FIFA World Cup 26.

If you're in Kansas City, and you listen closely, you'll hear the sound of the Swiss calling.

"Alphorn is played in the high Alps. The herder will draw the cows in in the evenings to milk them," John Knechtenhofer a KC Swiss Society member, said.

The Alphorn also is a beautiful instrument with practical uses.

"But it's also a form of communication between the Alps," he said. "The sound of the Alp horn will carry five to six kilometers, and it's the earliest cell phone."

It's tone and regional history is why it's it being played to build excitement for the team. The Swiss Society said it's the reason they brought them to the airport to welcome the team.

"It's been overwhelming how many people have come out to support Switzerland," said

KSHB 41 Sarah Knechtenhofer

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These Swiss fans are here year-round, sharing their culture among themselves and with others in in the area. Some were born here, others found the local Swiss community after they arrived.

The Swiss fans said their country makes an impact.

"It's a very small country on the map, but it's got a lot to offer," Sarah said.

Whether you like the chocolate, Swiss cowbell or maybe the call of that Alphorn, there’s no doubt the Swiss know how to celebrate.

"I know that most of the stadium is going to be blue and white, and then there's going to be specks of red and white, you know, throughout the stadium, so it'll be fun,"" said Wolfham Zuekert.

Zueckert grew up in Switzerland, but for the past two decades, KC was home.

"The people are very, very friendly here," said Zueckert.

He said while its only been a few days since they found out the team would be coming to KC, he knew he couldn’t miss it.

"One in a lifetime thing, right? You only live once and you have to do it," said Zuekert.

He has his ticket secured.

KSHB 41 Alphorn performance at Power and Light

They said win or lose, the song of the alps horn will continue to harmonize with the Kansas City Sound.

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