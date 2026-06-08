Reporter Fernanda Silva is part of the KSHB 41 News team covering FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

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The first match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for this Thursday, when host nation Mexico takes the pitch against South Africa.

Kansas City soccer fans will see their first World Cup action on June 16 when defending champion Argentina takes on Algeria.

LINK | KSHB 41 News FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage

KSHB 41’s Fernanda Silva had a behind-the-scenes tour of “Kansas City Stadium” on Monday as FIFA and Kansas City Chiefs officials make final preparations for the venue’s first-ever World Cup match.

Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Kansas City Stadium ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

“I think I’m just excited for the beginning,” FIFA World Cup 2026 Venue Director of Operations Luiz Andre Mello said Monday. “There is a lot of anticipation. I’m anxious to start it.”

There’s no changing the red and gold seats of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium or the iconic silhouette of the stands, but the stadium has been remade ahead of this year’s World Cup in nearly every other way.

A new field (or pitch) has been installed that meets FIFA’s specifications. Many of the familiar signs and advertising billboards have been swapped for FIFA sponsors or are now showing World Cup signage.

Instead of each team being assigned a sideline like in an NFL game, both countries playing in a match will be set on the same sideline, not too far apart, and underneath a protective shell.

“It’s really gratifying to see it get to this stage,” Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Kenny said.

The stadium will host four group-stage matches, a round-of-32 match, and a quarterfinal match in this year’s World Cup.

Here are some photos from Monday's tour:

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Officials from FIFA and the Kansas City Chiefs offered a tour of "Kansas City Stadium" on Monday, June 8, 2026.

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